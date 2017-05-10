Why Re-signing Mike Muscala Should be One of the Hawks' Biggest Priorities this Summer

From various assignments to the NBA D-League to being buried at the end of the bench, from making surprise contributions in the 2015 playoffs to being buried at the end of the bench again next season, from becoming the Hawks ' primary back-up big to finding himself receiving DNP-CD's after the acquisition of Ersan llysaova to seeing valuable time in the NBA playoffs a It really has been a roller coaster ride for the man affectionately known as "Moose" but while his role hasn't always consistent there was alway one thing that was: Mike Muscala has improved every season of his career. After the best season of his career , Muscala now reaches an interesting crossroads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.