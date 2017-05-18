Why Phil Jackson could go European again with Knicks' No. 8 pick
The "resistance" to the triangle, as Phil Jackson dubbed it after last season's conflict, has many roots in the AAU culture and the brand of selfish basketball it breeds. "How do you teach a system that requires so many fundamental skills to players that really haven't been taught them?" Jackson asked last season.
