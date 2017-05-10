Why Knicks president Phil Jackson recently texted Carmelo Anthony

Phil Jackson cares enough about Carmelo Anthony's well-being to send a supportive text about his personal issues and still push him toward another - more successful - team. Jackson, attending his first NBA combine as Knicks president on Friday, declined to answer any questions about the disgruntled Kristaps Porzingis, but he reiterated his previous stance on Anthony - even in the face of criticism from the player's union - and managed to take a few shots at the media.

