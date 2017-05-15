What Knicks can expect in tomorrow's NBA Draft lottery
It could be luck of the draw, or the frozen envelope, or whatever else you choose to believe about an NBA draft lottery that has endured more conspiracy theories than the death of Tupac. What's undeniable about this mish mash of Ping Pong balls is that it carries utmost importance in the NBA landscape, which is why this lottery is televised nationally and teams will lose games purposefully - sometimes tank entire seasons -- just for better odds.
