United target Griezmann: I'd only leave Atletico to play for Knicks

The French star has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, but he joked that he could be looking to switch sports entirely However, Griezmann did hint at a move away from Madrid not to England but instead to a team in the NBA. "I would only leave Atleti to play with Derrick Rose," the 26-year-old jokingly told Cadena Ser's El Larguero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.