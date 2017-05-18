United target Griezmann: I'd only lea...

United target Griezmann: I'd only leave Atletico to play for Knicks

13 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The French star has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, but he joked that he could be looking to switch sports entirely However, Griezmann did hint at a move away from Madrid not to England but instead to a team in the NBA. "I would only leave Atleti to play with Derrick Rose," the 26-year-old jokingly told Cadena Ser's El Larguero.

Chicago, IL

