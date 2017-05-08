The NBA basically sucks
Watching the Wizards and Celtics, two tough teams that play good defense, chase each other around while they chuck up three point brick after three point brick is lame. Who wants to watch basketball when all the players are doing is try to set up for three's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC