The Knicks worked out draft prospects Bam Adebayo, Caleb Swanigan, among others
The Knicks workout today included Iowa State's Deonte Burton, Kentucky's Bam Adebayo, Purdue's Caleb Swanigan and LSU's Antonio Blakeney today, ESPN has learned. Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo was supposed to work out but pulled out.
