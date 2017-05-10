Takeaways from the 2017 NBA Draft Com...

Takeaways from the 2017 NBA Draft Combine

13 hrs ago Read more: Bright Side of the Sun

For the Phoenix Suns , who hold a Top-5, 32nd and 54th picks, the NBA Draft Combine has limited value in the evaluation process leading up to the Draft in late June. As the combine got underway this week, the Suns may have been able to find out more about potential second round picks than anything else, as most of the Top 5 prospects declined to even show up.

