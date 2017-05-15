Rubber match: Cavaliers to wear Goodyear logo on jerseys

A press conference takes place with a logo overhead announcing a new partnership with Goodyear Tires and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Monday, May 15, 2017. Linked by geography and superstar LeBron James, the defending NBA champions announced a multiyear corporate sponsorship deal with Goodyear that includes the Cavs wearing the tire giant's winged-foot logo on the fronts of their jerseys starting next season.

