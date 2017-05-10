Ron Baker to sign autographs at WSU bookstore
Ron Baker, the former Wichita State University basketball player who currently plays for the New York Knicks, will return to WSU next week for an autograph session at the university bookstore. Baker will sign autographs from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 18 at the University Bookstore, in the Rhatigan Student Center on WSU's campus.
