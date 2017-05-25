Rashad McCant's blames Khloe Kardashi...

Rashad McCant's blames Khloe Kardashian for costing him millions

11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Of all things, the former first-round pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves said it was his short-lived relationship with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star that ended up costing him millions of dollars over the course of a four-year career that didn't live up to expectations. The 32-year-old McCants and Kardashian dated in 2009 - his last season in the league and the same year she married another NBA player, Lamar Odom.

