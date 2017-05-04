Please give me Porzingis
Everytime i see the line-up of IT, AB, Crowder, KO and Al... I start to wonder. What if we had a star version of KO? What if KO was 3 inches taller? What if KO could actually block shots? That star version of KO is Porzingis.
