Phil Jackson Believes Carmelo Anthony Should Be Playing For NBA Contender, Not New York Knicks
If Phil Jackson had it his way he would trade New York Knicks' star Carmelo Anthony to an NBA contender, this offseason he may get his wish. Will Carmelo Anthony waive his no-trade clause and accept a deal to play for another team? One of the biggest questions headed into the NBA offseason is what will happen in New York between Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony.
