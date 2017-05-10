Phil Jackson Believes Carmelo Anthony...

Phil Jackson Believes Carmelo Anthony Should Be Playing For NBA Contender, Not New York Knicks

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

If Phil Jackson had it his way he would trade New York Knicks' star Carmelo Anthony to an NBA contender, this offseason he may get his wish. Will Carmelo Anthony waive his no-trade clause and accept a deal to play for another team? One of the biggest questions headed into the NBA offseason is what will happen in New York between Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC