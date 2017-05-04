NBA trade rumors: Several teams inquired about Kristaps Porzingis after he skipped exit meeting
Several NBA teams called the Knicks about a possible trade for Kristaps Porzingis after he skipped an exit meeting with Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills, according to ESPN . Porzingis left for his home country of Latvia in late March and hasn't spoken with the Knicks since skipping the exit meeting.
