NBA Rumors: New York Knicks could target Jonathon Simmons in free agency

May 22, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Jonathon Simmons shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson defend during the first half in game four of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports NBA Rumors: Among other targets, the New York Knicks are expected to show some level of interest in free agent forward Jonathon Simmons The New York Knicks swung big during free agency last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.