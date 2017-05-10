NBA mock draft 2017: Knicks land athletic, defense-first point guard

Theo Pinson #1 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drives to the basket against De'Aaron Fox #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at FedExForum on March 26, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. If the Knicks are looking to mend fences with Kristaps Porzingis , adding a point guard that can help him excel in the pick and roll is a good way to start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.