NBA free agency rumors: Knicks planning chase of rising Spurs star?

San Antonio Spurs wing Jonathon Simmons will be a hot commodity when free agency begins on July 1. According to Ian Begley of ESPN , Simmons' dance into restricted free agency--meaning the Spurs could match any offer--will include the Knicks. Many in the Knicks organization are also high on Spurs wing Jonathon Simmons .

