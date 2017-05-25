NBA free agency rumors: Knicks planni...

NBA free agency rumors: Knicks planning chase of rising Spurs star?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

San Antonio Spurs wing Jonathon Simmons will be a hot commodity when free agency begins on July 1. According to Ian Begley of ESPN , Simmons' dance into restricted free agency--meaning the Spurs could match any offer--will include the Knicks. Many in the Knicks organization are also high on Spurs wing Jonathon Simmons .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,278,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC