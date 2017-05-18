McKillop, Raftery, Burke to get Lapchick Award

Bob McKillop, about to start his 29th season as coach at Davidson, and TV analysts Bill Raftery and Doris Burke have been chosen for the 2017 Lapchick Character Award. The three will be honored on Oct. 6 at a luncheon in New York to celebrate the life of Joe Lapchick, a Hall of Fame coach with St. John's and the New York Knicks, who was known for his compassion and integrity off the court.

