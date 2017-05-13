McCurdy: Cavs show no panic in 2017

Doesn't the regular season swoons and the reactions look silly in the face of Cleveland's 8-0 record in the playoffs? McCurdy: Cleveland Cavaliers show no panic in 2017 Doesn't the regular season swoons and the reactions look silly in the face of Cleveland's 8-0 record in the playoffs? Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2rb9JWe Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson celebrate after the second round of game four of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. CLEVELAND - Let's all jump into the wayback machine to that forgotten time of January, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.