Man arrested in robbery of ex-Knick h...

Man arrested in robbery of ex-Knick has bail bid blocked

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Police investigating the scene where ex-Knicks forward Cleanthony Early was shot and robbed at gunpoint while in a taxi in 2015. Brooklyn Federal Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak rejected Shaqueel Walker's fast break bail bid, pointing to things like the violence of the crime, where Early ended up getting a bullet in the leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,883,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC