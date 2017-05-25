Let's celebrate Carmelo Anthony on his 33rd birthday
Yessir, Carmelo Anthony is 33 years old. The greatest Knicks since Patrick Ewing is very much on the outs with the current regime, and this could be the last birthday he celebrates in the orange and blue.
