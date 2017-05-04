LeBron James Says 46 mins ago 12:18 a...

LeBron James Says 46 mins ago 12:18 a.m.LeBron James Says | 'I don't think about a sweep'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

MAY 05: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives teammate Kyle Korver #26 in the second half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre Seriously, what the 4-time MVP is doing right now is nothing short of remarkable as James and the Cavaliers stand one win away from sweeping the Raptors after winning Game 3 on Friday night by a 115-94 count.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,834,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC