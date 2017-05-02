LeBron James offers to pay Dahntay Jones' fine
LeBron James offers to pay Dahntay Jones' fine Jones was ejected after getting hit with two technical fouls in Monday night's game. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qum5Jz For the second time in as many years, LeBron James is going to pay for an in-game mistake made by teammate Dahntay Jones.
