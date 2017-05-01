LeBron has extra hops in victory

LeBron James considered swigging a beer while scoring 35, Kyrie Irving added 24 and the Cavaliers picked up where they left off after a long layoff and throttled the Raptors 116-105 on Monday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal. The Cavs hadn't played since April 23, when they completed a four-game sweep of Indiana.

