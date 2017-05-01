Lansky Jones From World's Fair Flows Effortlessly on New Track 'Charles Oakley's Revenge': Premiere

Queens hip-hop collective World's Fair 's very own Lansky Jones is back with a certified head-bopper "Charles Oakley's Revenge," and the flow is something vicious. The Black Noi$e -produced track is dedicated to New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley , following the controversy surrounding his arrest and ejection from Madison Square Garden in February and the subsequent back-and-forth between Oakley and Knicks owner James Dolan , which caught the attention of the New York tabloids.

