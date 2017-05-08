Kristaps Porzingis' hacking scandal muddles Knicks relationship

Kristaps Porzingis' relationship with the Knicks is beginning to resemble Carmelo Anthony's - and that isn't a good thing. The next person who hacks Kristaps Porzingis' Twitter account needs to be a lot more creative and tweet something along the lines of "Is it me, or is Phil Jackson losing his mind?" I'd even settle for a clear and concise "I hate the triangle."

