Kristaps Porzingis gets message to Knicks: Fix this team 0:0
Janis Porzingis hinted he'd like to see a changed "environment" with the Knicks but also suggested any team looking to trade for his brother Kristaps may do so only as a rental. Janis, who is an agent for Andy Miller's ASM group, reiterated his brother does not want to be traded despite blowing off the exit meeting with Phil Jackson in April but expressed a concern about the current state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC