Kristaps Porzingis gets message to Knicks: Fix this team 0:0

Janis Porzingis hinted he'd like to see a changed "environment" with the Knicks but also suggested any team looking to trade for his brother Kristaps may do so only as a rental. Janis, who is an agent for Andy Miller's ASM group, reiterated his brother does not want to be traded despite blowing off the exit meeting with Phil Jackson in April but expressed a concern about the current state.

