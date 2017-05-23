Know The Prospect : Kyle Kuzma
NBA agents are getting smarter and smarter. When a draft prospect does something really well, answers critics with stellar play, or has a freakish metric in some combine test, the player's agent generally advises the player to wrap it up and leave the scouts wanting more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|Mon
|Hear Pharts
|2
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC