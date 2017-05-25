Know The Prospect: Dennis Smith Jr.

Player A: 35 minutes/18 points/6 assists/3 TOs/5 rebounds/2 steals/51% 2P/36% 3P Player B: 36 minutes/23 points/6 assists/3 TOs/6 rebounds/2 steals/50% 2P/41% 3P Player C: 35 minutes/15 points/8 assists/3 TOs/6 rebounds/2 steals/73% 2P/41% 3P Player D: 30 minutes/17 points/5 assists/2 TOs/4 rebounds/2 steals/52% 2P/25% 3P Pretty similar stuff. The only outliers are Player C's two-point percentage and player D's three-point percentage.

