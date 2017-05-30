Knicks work out Sindarius Thornwell, Isaiah Briscoe, other draft prospects

Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe, South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell, Duke's Amile Jefferson, Colorado's Derrick White, Florida's Canyon Barry and Columbia's Luke Petrasek, grandson of a former Knick, were all scheduled to workout for the Knicks today, ESPN has learned. Thornwell, Jefferson, Briscoe, Barry, Petrasek were confirmed by ESPN as working out today.

