Knicks legend Clyde Frazier to represent team at draft lottery
The Knicks are hoping their greatest point guard ever will bring a little luck to their pursuit of the next one. Franchise legend and two-time champion Clyde Frazier will represent the franchise at the lottery Tuesday in Manhattan.
