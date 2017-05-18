Knicks held their first private workout, invited some 2nd-round talent

Now that we have all recovered from the gut punch that was the draft lottery, it's time to focus on players who might be available to the Knicks on draft night. Fortunately, the organization has already begun private workouts this week, according to Ian Begley: "In addition to UNC's Tony Bradley, the Knicks' workout today included Kobi Simmons, Kasey Hill, Tyler Dorsey and Omer Yurtseven, per ESPN sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.