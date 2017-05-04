Knicks bust Michael Sweetney out to dunk stigma of depression
In retrospect, he thinks his teammates - particularly good friend Stephon Marbury - suspected the mental demons. After all, Sweetney went from a top prospect at Georgetown to overweight and ineffective rapidly after being picked ninth overall by the Knicks in 2003, all under the critical eye of the world's biggest market.
