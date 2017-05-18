Kentucky star on Knicks' radar, but c...

Kentucky star on Knicks' radar, but can he switch to point guard? 0:0

9 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

The Knicks hope they will have a chance to decide whether Kentucky combo guard Malik Monk can play point guard in the NBA. Some NBA executives believe Kentucky's leading scorer needs to make the switch to point to solidify himself as a viable NBA starter because of his size and wingspan.

