Draymond Green: Kristaps Porzingis is lying about Twitter hack
The Warriors power forward, who once cried hacker after Snapchatting a picture of his penis last year, even suggested Porzingis was drunk when the Latvian's Twitter account posted "L.A. Clippers Y Y Y ." A day after the cryptic tweet on Porzingis' account, the Knicks forward wrote he was hacked while providing evidence that he doesn't normally use those emoji faces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC