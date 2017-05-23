Donovan-Live 50 mins ago 9:50 p.m.We ...

Donovan-Live 50 mins ago 9:50 p.m.

11 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

We began Wednesday's Donovan Live! with Chris Tye's roundup of the day's top stories in '77 Seconds at 7.' Also, we aired an encore of Carly Flynn Morgan's emotional story about an Akron teen overcoming huge odds to walk on stage at his high school graduation. Plus, Danielle Serino stops by with some consumer news about everything from razors to phones.

