De'Aaron Fox excited at possibly playing with Kristaps Porzingis
As the seventh-seed, the Knicks have an 18 percent chance of moving up into the top-3 and landing De'Aaron Fox. CHICAGO - De'Aaron Fox, the projected top-5 pick and slayer of Lonzo Ball in the NCAA tournament , envisions "something special" in New York if teamed up with Kristaps Porzingis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC