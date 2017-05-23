Dave Bliss will stay aboard Knicks as...

Dave Bliss will stay aboard Knicks as coach

Yesterday Read more: New York Daily News

Dave Bliss, who has received public praise from Kristaps Porzingis, is being retained next season by the Knicks, a team source told the Daily News. Bliss had trained New York's young players alongside Josh Longstaff, whose contract was not renewed despite being a favorite of Porzingis, as the News reported.

