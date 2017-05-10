Dahntay Jones kept Iman Shumpert sharp for second chance in Cavaliers' playoff rotation

If Dahntay Jones never throws another retaliatory elbow, if LeBron James never has to cover another of his fines, if he doesn't give the Cavs five good minutes in a Finals game...he's already left his mark on the 2017 playoffs. "Dahntay, since coming to the team, he's always up to play one on one with me," Shumpert told cleveland.com.

