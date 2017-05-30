CRAZY mock draft!?!?!?! If Ball were availaBALL would we do it??

Short summary of the above article: Shit happens, Fox goes second and Lonzo Ball falls..... to the ..... New... York... Knicks.... Imagine a world where Lavar Ball, James Dolan, and Phil Jackson sit in some corner office of MSG sipping scotch on the rocks laughing at each others egos, disrespecting women, cracking open cold ones with the boys, making questionable basketball/sales moves, meditating ... The Front office remains a dimly lit, murky pit of brooding, poor management, general dismay, conspiracies, and dancer's with babies... In one office florescent bulbs slowly crackle, gaining energy and reaching full brightness as Clarence Gaines meditates in his Dashiki and floats a foot in the air! The fog clears, suddenly, there is CLARITY! Kurt Rambis' head spontaneously explodes slightly off court while perusing twitter for asian-themed porn, THE CROWD ERUPTS!!!.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.