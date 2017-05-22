Cleveland Cavaliers crush Boston Celt...

Cleveland Cavaliers crush Boston Celtics in Game 2 as Isaiah Thomas aggravates injury

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 130-86 drubbing of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James learned he was not named a top 3 finalist for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award. "What are you going to do about it at the end of the day? My only job is to try to be the MVP for this team every night, put my teammates, put our franchise in position to be successful and ultimately compete for a championship."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... 17 hr Hear Pharts 2
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC