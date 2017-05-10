Bottas has engine changed after water...

Bottas has engine changed after water leak

Read more: Reuters

Mercedes broke an overnight curfew to fix an electrical problem on the power unit of Valtteri Bottas's car and discovered a water leak that led to an engine change, the Formula One champions said at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday. "In putting the engine back together, we have discovered a small water leak," a team spokesman said, adding that the engine had been replaced with the one used at the previous four rounds of the season.

