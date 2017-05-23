A happy ending to a poignant NBA storyline
J.R. Smith was living the dream: He got married to girlfriend Jewel Harris last summer right after his Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship; soon after, a baby daughter was on the way. But that dream turned scary in January when baby Dakota was born five months early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
New York Knicks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|Mon
|Hear Pharts
|2
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|Feb '17
|SunPhartings
|4
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|FanPharts
|2
|New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ...
|Feb '17
|DecipheringPhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Phart Game
|31
|Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|Play Phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search New York Knicks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC