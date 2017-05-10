A dashiki-clad Clarence Gaines sprinkled in some peculiar questions in combine interviews

The NBA Draft Combine is wrapping up, and the biggest story in the New York media at the moment is Phil Jackson saying the exact same stuff about Carmelo Anthony that he said last month. But that stuff is boring, so let us instead focus on the work of super-scout Clarence Gaines-a.k.a. the dude who recommended the Knicks draft Kristaps Porzingis.

