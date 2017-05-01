3 Charged in Shooting, Robbery of Ex-...

3 Charged in Shooting, Robbery of Ex-Knick in NYC: Sources

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NBC New York

The robbers pursued the Uber Early and his girlfriend were riding in and blocked the Uber in with their vehicles Three people arrested by federal ATF agents and NYPD cops Tuesday are accused of the 2015 shooting and robbery of former Knicks player Cleanthony Early , law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell NBC 4 New York. Court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan do not identify the victim of the armed robbery but law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York the victim is Early.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Knicks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... Feb '17 SunPhartings 4
News Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06) Feb '17 FanPharts 2
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... Feb '17 DecipheringPhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Snubbed girlfriend snogs stranger after boyfrie... (Jan '15) Jan '17 Phart Game 31
News Boy Runs Onto Court, Hugs Carmelo Anthony Durin... (Mar '16) Jan '17 Play Phart 8
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
See all New York Knicks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Knicks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC