3 Charged in Shooting, Robbery of Ex-Knick in NYC: Sources
The robbers pursued the Uber Early and his girlfriend were riding in and blocked the Uber in with their vehicles Three people arrested by federal ATF agents and NYPD cops Tuesday are accused of the 2015 shooting and robbery of former Knicks player Cleanthony Early , law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell NBC 4 New York. Court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan do not identify the victim of the armed robbery but law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York the victim is Early.
