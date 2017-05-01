3 arrested in 2015 armed robbery of Knicks player
There men have been charged in the armed robbery and wounding of a New York Knicks player outside a New York City strip club in 2015. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives teamed with New York Police Department detectives to arrest Johan Antney, Dashawn Tejada and Shaqueel Walker on Tuesday morning.
