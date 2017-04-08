This play sums up Knicks' terrible season
This play sums up Knicks' terrible season *facepalm* Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/new-york-knicks-kyle-oquinn-hits-marshall-plumee-in-face-loss-hilarious-jokes During the playoff-eliminated team's 101-88 loss the Memphis Grizzlies on the road Friday night, Kyle O'Quinn was called for pretty much the worst foul while attempting to block Marc Gasol's layup late in the game. Not only did O'Quinn miss Gasol and the ball entirely, but while indiscriminately swinging his arm, his wild follow-through smacked teammate Marshall Plumlee square in the face.
