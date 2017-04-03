Quick Reaction: Raptors 110, Knicks 97
After 3 ugly quarters, the Raptors showed out in the 4th to seal their 50th win of the season and the 3-seed in the East. 23 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Bricked his 3's, was invisible on defense, and launched an airball on a wide a wide open 15 footer.
