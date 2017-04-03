Raptors beat Knicks 110-97, assured of top-3 seed in East

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry, center, loses the ball on the way to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in New York. Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry, center, loses the ball on the way to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.