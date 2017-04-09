Pre-game news & notes: Knicks sit Anthony and Porzingis as Raptors visit

The result of a Toronto Raptors game feels like it matters with some degree of certainty again! If the Raptors can come away victorious against the New York Knicks, they'll lock up the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Lose, and they'll still have another chance to lock it up, but winning here could give them the freedom to rest players in their finale on Wednesday, if they so choose and if the Cleveland Cavaliers take care of their own business in locking up the one-seed.

